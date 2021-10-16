UT Tyler Volleyball continues winning streak

#18 UT Tyler posted their highest team hitting percentage in a match in the Division II era for the program and moved to 14-0 on the year with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) sweep of Texas A&M International on Saturday afternoon.



The Patriots had 51 kills in just three sets of action in their 10th 3-0 sweep of the year and posted a .468 hitting percentage for the match. UT Tyler put down their 51 kills in just 94 swings, the best attacking percentage by the team in a match since beginning the transition to full-fledged Division II status in 2019.



UT Tyler notched kill total of 17, 19 and 15 in the three sets, and limited the Dustdevils to just 34 kills in the match. Evelyn Torres , Mikayla Ware and Christina Escamilla all reached double-digit kills totals for the Patriots as Torres led the way with 12 and Ware and Escamilla each totaled 10.



The win on Saturday afternoon bettered what was seemingly the best performance of the year to date for the Patriots in Friday night’s 3-0 sweep of Texas A&M-Kingsville as UT Tyler didn’t allow either opponent to reach the 20-point mark in a single set throughout the weekend. UT Tyler remains the lone undefeated team in the nation across the Division II landscape, and is the only team to reach double-digit wins total in LSC play this season with a perfect 10-0 record.



Texas A&M International led in the first few points of both the first and second sets, but then never kept pace with the Patriots in any of the three frames. UT Tyler built onto a 13-7 lead with a five-point run in the first set to open up the afternoon with a 22-13 advantage before closing out set number one by a 25-15 final.



The Patriots hit .378 in the opening set in what would stand as the lowest hitting percentage in any of the three sets on the afternoon.



Set number two highlighted a Patriot offense that put down kills in 19 of their 33 swings for a .485 team hitting percentage. UT Tyler scored 14 out of their first 15 points of the match by way of kills to open up a 15-9 advantage.



The pressure stayed steady throughout the closing stretches of the frame as the Patriots closed out set number two on a 6-2 run to win 25-17.



UT Tyler led 8-2 and then never let the advantage slip below four points in set number three, putting down 15 kills in 24 swings with just a single attacking error to post a hitting percentage of .583 in the frame.



Torres hit .458 on the afternoon with kills in half of her 24 swings and just one attacking error on the afternoon. Escamilla hit .692 with 10 kills in 13 attacks while Ware added nine digs to her 10 kills.



Libero Savannah Guzman led the way defensively with 14 digs on the afternoon. The Patriots totaled eight blocks in the victory, and out-dug the Dustdevils by a 47-to-33 margin.



The two 3-0 sweeps this weekend will set the stage for the most important weekend of volleyball for the Patriots in 2021. UT Tyler will make the trip out west to meet Lubbock Christian on Friday night and #3 Angelo State on Saturday afternoon.



Lubbock Christian and Angelo State both entered Saturday afternoon’s matches ranked in the top four in the Lone Star Conference with 7-1 and 8-0 records on the year in the league play. Saturday’s match with the Rambelles will be a rematch of last year’s 2021 LSC Spring Volleyball Championships final match in which Angelo State narrowly defeated the Patriots by a 3-2 margin.



Angelo State has remained in the top three of the 2021 AVCA Top 25 National Coaches Poll all season despite two early season losses and a record of 15-2. The Chaps of Lubbock Christian are 11-5 this year and will also provide a stern test on Friday night prior to that showdown in San Angelo on Saturday afternoon.



First serves are set for 6 p.m. on Friday night in Lubbock and 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in San Angelo.