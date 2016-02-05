UT Tyler Women defeat East Texas Baptist, Men fall

The No. 5 ranked UT Tyler Women continue to roll as they defeated East Texas Baptist 76-63 Thursday, improving to 12-0 in American Southwest Conference play. However, the Patriot Men fell for the first time at home this season, 72-62 against ETBU. The defending ASC champion Tigers won their ninth game in a row.

Watch the video to see the highlights. The win for also clinches ASC East division for the Lady Patriots, which means they will host the conference tournament.

TYLER – (UT Tyler Athletics) – UT Tyler junior Makenzi May matched a personal and program record with seven 3-pointers and Alex Kochner had a double-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help lead No. 5-ranked UT Tyler to a 76-63 win over East Texas Baptist on Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center. The win secured the American Southwest Conference East Division Championship for the Patriots who have earned the right to host the ASC Championship at the HPC from Feb. 25-27.

The Patriots (20-1, 12-0 ASC) remained unblemished at 8-0 on their home court, stayed perfect in American Southwest Conference play and extended their winning streak to 12 games after pulling away in the second half after going to the break tied at 32 with the Tigers (13-8, 6-6 ASC). UT Tyler, which also got 24 points from Michelle Obach, hit 13 3-pointers in the game with May drilling her seven which tied the program record she and Obach share, while Obach hit four 3-pointers and Alexus Bertrand hit two more.

The Patriots, who were 13-for-34 on 3-pointers, would finish by outscoring the Tigers 20-13 in the third quarter to put some distance between them. UT Tyler swept the season series with the Tigers after also picking up a win on Saturday.

May, who was named the ASC East Division Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday, finished the game with 25 points on Thursday after scoring 28 at ETBU on Saturday. She finished the game shooting 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and also had two steals and three rebounds. She passed Sarah Stanley (2004-07) on the all-time 3-point list with 138 3-pointers in her career after the second game with seven 3-pointers in her career and the seventh time she has hit five or more in a contest.

“Once we started getting the ball inside and finding some success there, it really opened us outside too for some big shots,” May said. “We knew that they were going to be playing hard on us so we attacked hard and found some open shots.”

Obach scored her 24 points by going 8-for-16 from the field, including the four 3-pointers and also hitting four free throws. While Obach and May were the only players in double-figures, the Patriots had six other players score with Bertrand at eight points, Shuntay Raglin with six and Kochner and D’Onna Matthews at four points. Kochner’s non-scoring double-double is the first for the Patriots this season and is the fourth time she has grabbed double-digit rebounds this season.

Down by as many as eight in the first half, the Patriots took the game into halftime tied at 32 with Obach hitting a jumper with 34 seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes to give the Patriots a two-point lead. ETBU would tie it up with a jumper of its own with six seconds remaining. May led the team with nine points after hitting three 3-pointers, while Obach had seven points and Raglin had six for the Patriots who shot 38.2 percent from the field and had five 3-pointers. ETBU had a 25-18 rebounding advantage in the first half and shot 48.1 percent from the field, including making 11 shots insides the paint and hitting 1 of 5 shots from beyond the arc.

UT Tyler will return to action against Louisiana College at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at the Herrington Patriot Center. The Patriots earned a 73-67 win over the Wildcats last Thursday in the first meeting of the season between the two teams in Pineville, Louisiana.