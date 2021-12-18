UT Tyler women’s basketball winning streak continues

TYLER, TEXAS – The Patriots outscored the Eagles in all but one quarter and trailed for just 18 seconds on the night to take down Oklahoma Christian for their sixth consecutive win.



After jumping out to a 11-5 lead to start the game, the Patriots surrendered a 7-0 run over a near four minute stretch in the first quarter. Enisa Kamerolli knocked down a layup inside the paint, and that was the last time the Patriots were forced to take the lead on the evening. Elli Emrich nailed three free throws to close out the quarter on a 5-0 run and put Oklahoma Christian behind by a score of 16-12.



The Patriots started the second quarter on fire, running out to a quick 27-18 lead through 3:06 in the period. Lovisa Hevinder connected on a pair of three pointers, Kamerolli added a layup, and Emrich added a big and-one bucket to lead UT Tyler on an 11-6 run.



After some struggles by both teams, the scoring broke open yet again with just under four minutes remaining in the half. After a layup from Oklahoma Christian, Liah Davis took matters into her own hands, scoring the next six points for the Patriots and extending the lead.



At the half, UT Tyler shot just 38.5% from the field, but they connected on 87.5% of their free throw attempts to make up for the difference. Their defense held the Eagles to 39.3% shooting and just 40% from the free throw line to take a halftime lead of 35-27.



The third quarter started with a 6-0 run from the Patriots, fueled by a pair of layups from Davis and another from Whitehead. Hevinder added another three pointer, and suddenly the Patriots found themselves up by 14.



The Eagles did not go down quietly, holding the Patriots to just six points over the final 5:44 of the third period and scoring 12 of their own. That run brought the deficit right back down to eight going into the final quarter of the game.



UT Tyler used a 13-6 run to open up the fourth quarter. That run stretched the lead to the largest of the night at 15 points with just 4:14 remaining. It took just over two minutes for the Eagles to respond with their own 7-0 run and march right back into contention, forcing a timeout by coach Rebecca Alvidrez .



Oklahoma Christian was able to outshoot the Patriots coming down the stretch and lower the deficit all the way down to four with just 33 seconds left. UT Tyler responded by knocking down all six foul shots in the final seconds of the game and putting away the Eagles for good.



The Patriots went 26-for-31 from the free throw line on the night, more than doubling their season’s best up to tonight. Fueling that strong performance was a 9-for-9 effort by Whitehead, and five makes each from Kelsey Crouse and Davis. Emrich added in an additional four free throws.



Davis, Crouse, and Kamerolli each added in eight rebounds to fuel a 41-39 rebounding advantage on the night.



The Patriots outscored the Eagles 30-14 in the paint, making it eight consecutive games to begin the season that they have outscored their opponent in the paint.



UT Tyler will play one more contest before the Christmas break. They take on Texas Woman’s on Monday. That game will be in Denton, Texas and tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m.



The Patriots will return from Christmas break to begin conference play on December 31 against those same Pioneers. That game will be held inside the Herrington Patriot Center and tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.