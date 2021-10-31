UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor signs $28 million contract extension

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s head football coach Jeff Traylor signed a $28 million contract extension through 2031.

Before he signed the contract extension, Traylor was a possible top candidate for Texas Tech after their head coach, Matt Wells, was fired

Traylor’s annual salary will average $2.8 million, in addition to potential bonuses. The university will also increase the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff.

“Jeff saw something special at UTSA when he first expressed interest in this job and we likewise knew we had someone special when we hired him to take over our program” Lisa Campos, UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics

Traylor was named the third head coach in UTSA history on Dec. 9, 2019, and boasts more than 30 years of coaching experience.

He was previously the associate head coach and running backs coach at Arkansas from 2018 to 2019 and SMU in 2017 after two years at Texas serving as associate head coach for the offense and receivers coach in 2016 and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2015.

Traylor also was the head coach at Gilmer High School for 15 years where he led his hometown Buckeyes to three state championships and two state runner-up finishes while posting a 175-26 (.871) record. The football stadium in Gilmer is named after him.

“I would like to thank Dr. Eighmy and Dr. Campos for showing their deep commitment to what we are building here at UTSA,” said Traylor. “They proactively engaged me on an extension discussion at the start of the season, and my staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program. I say this all the time, but this game is about the players and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week.”

Now in his second season at the helm of the Roadrunners, Traylor has posted a 15-5 record through his first 20 games, a program record for a head coach. He has guided UTSA to the best overall (8-0) and conference (4-0) starts in school history, while the current eight-game winning streak is the longest in UTSA annals and the third-longest active FBS streak. He is one of 21 FBS coaches on the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Coach of the Year watch list this season.