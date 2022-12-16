SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP)A men’s World Cup super-G slated for Friday in Val Gardena was canceled due to a mixture of fog, rain and warm temperatures.

The start of the race was initially postponed while workers cleared eight inches (20 centimeters) of overnight snowfall off the Saslong course. But when the fog moved in, the race was called off.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the race will be made up later this season at another resort.

Vincent Kriechmayr won a shortened downhill on the Saslong on Thursday in a race that had been postponed from Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The regularly scheduled downhill on the Saslong is set for Saturday, with organizers optimistic that it will go ahead with better weather forecast.

—

