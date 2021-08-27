Valencia enjoys 2nd straight win at home

MADRID (AP)Valencia had no problem in beating Alaves 3-0 Friday to win two straight home games at the start of the Spanish league season for the first time in seven years.

Daniel Wass scored three minutes into the match, and Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes added a goal each at Mestalla Stadium. Valencia hadn’t won two consecutive matches at Mestalla to open the league since 2014-15, when it went on to win five in a row at home.

Friday’s win left Valencia top of the standings with seven points from three matches, along with Mallorca, ahead of the rest of the round.

”We worked well in the preseason and were hopeful of a good beginning in the league,” Guedes said. ”We played a good match individually and collectively.”

It was the third consecutive loss for last-place Alaves following setbacks at home against Real Madrid and at Mallorca. Alaves has been outscored 8-1 by its opponents.

Wass opened the scoring early from close range, then Soler added to the lead in first-half injury time and Guedes sealed the victory in the 60th.

Valencia had opened with a 1-0 win against Getafe, then drew 1-1 at Granada.

KUBO LEADS MALLORCA

In a match between promoted clubs, Mallorca beat Espanyol 1-0 for its second win in a row, with Japan forward Takefusa Kubo playing well from the start for the hosts.

Kubo returned to Mallorca on loan from Real Madrid after playing with Getafe last season.

Dani Rodriguez scored the winner in the 27th after Espanyol defenders failed to clear the ball inside the area.

Espanyol, coming off two consecutive 0-0 draws, had defender Sergi Gomez sent off in injury time after a foul to stop a breakaway.

Mallorca was held to a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in its opener at home.

On Saturday, Real Madrid – still waiting on the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe – visits Betis to try to rebound from a draw at Levante. On Sunday, Barcelona hosts Getafe and defending champion Atletico Madrid hosts winless Villarreal.

