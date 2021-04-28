Valladolid draws 2-2 with Athletic to escape relegation zone

MADRID (AP)Valladolid twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and climb out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone.

Shon Weissman scored an 85th-minute equalizer to give the visitors the point that lifted it to 17th place with five rounds left.

Valladolid is tied on 30 points with 18th-pace Elche but is ahead on goal difference.

Athletic took the lead through Jon Morcillo in the 14th before Fabian Orellana leveled the match in the 70th and Raul Garcia put the hosts ahead again in the 76th at the San Mames Stadium.

The draw extended Valladolid’s winless streak in the league to seven matches.

Athletic was looking to keep the momentum from a win over leader Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It sits in ninth place and still has an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

The match was originally scheduled to be played two weeks ago. It was postponed because of Athletic’s participation in the Copa del Rey final, which it lost to Barcelona.

Barcelona can take over the league lead for the first time on Thursday with a win against Granada at the Camp Nou Stadium.

