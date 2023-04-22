VAN, TX (KETK)- The Van Vandals were in action taking on their district rival the Brownsboro Bears Friday night, looking to even the series after dropping one to the Bears earlier in the week. The Vandals scored early and often and their defense played lights out in their 9-0 win. Pitcher Grady Baetz pitched a complete game with 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, and no hits.