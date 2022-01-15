Vanderbilt ends near 8-year drought beating Georgia on road

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia 73-66 on Saturday.

The Commodores (10-6, 2-2) had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin Southeastern Conference play, but were recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.

Georgia (5-12, 0-4) lost its sixth straight.

The Bulldogs appeared poised to end its skid as they went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.

But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann’s dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Aaron Cook’s layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it. Pippen, who entered as the SEC’s leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, missed nine of 12 shots including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Jaxon Etter scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges 14 and Cook 10 for Georgia.

Vanderbilt’s last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn’t won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.

Up next the Commodores host No. 22-ranked Tennessee. Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.

