Vaudrin carries Winthrop past SC-Upstate 107-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin registered a triple-double, the sixth of his career, with 13 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to carry Winthrop to a 107-77 win over South Carolina Upstate on Sunday.

Adonis Arms had 17 points for Winthrop (4-0, 2-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 16 points. Josh Corbin had 15 points.

The Eagles also beat the Spartans 95-77 on Saturday.

Tommy Bruner had 23 points and six assists for the Spartans (0-6, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Bryson Mozone added 20 points. Khydarius Smith had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com, the sixth of his career,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51