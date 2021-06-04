VCU wins 22nd straight, 19-4 over Campbell

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Hunter Vay hit two home runs, Hogan Brown had six RBIs, and No. 2 regional seed VCU extended the nation’s longest winning streak to a program-record 22 games with a 19-4 win over third-seeded Campbell in the Starkville Regional on Friday night.

The Rams (38-14) advanced to a winners bracket matchup with No. 7 overall seed and regional host Mississippi State on Saturday.

VCU had five home runs and 17 hits, breaking the game open with a seven-run second inning and extending the lead to 17-2 after the sixth.

Campbell Ellis (6-1) picked up the win in 3 1/3 innings of relief for VCU.

Thomas Harrington (6-3) got the loss for the Camels (35-17), who face fourth-seeded Samford Saturday in a loser-out game.

—-

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51