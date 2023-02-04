OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Chad Venning’s 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Dayton 68-59 on Saturday night.

Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Flyers (15-9, 7-4) were led by Daron Holmes, who recorded 21 points. Toumani Camara added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Dayton. In addition, Koby Brea finished with nine points.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 5:33 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-26 at halftime, with Venning racking up 13 points. Saint Bonaventure turned a one-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 43-34 lead with 13:56 left in the half. Daryl Banks III scored 12 second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Saint Bonaventure’s next game is Wednesday against La Salle at home, and Dayton visits VCU on Tuesday.

