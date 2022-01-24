Venters lifts Eastern Washington over Idaho St. 89-63

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington easily defeated Idaho State 89-63 on Monday night.

Venters made 5 of 7 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.

Angelo Allegri had 17 points for Eastern Washington (11-8, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Linton Acliese III added 16 points. Rylan Bergersen had six assists.

Tarik Cool had 15 points for the Bengals (3-15, 1-8), who have lost four games in a row. Liam Sorensen added 10 points and six rebounds.

