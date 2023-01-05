BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Aaron Deloney had 19 points and Vermont beat Bryant 74-64 on Thursday night.

Deloney shot 5 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Catamounts (8-8). Matt Veretto finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. TJ Hurley shot 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (10-5) were led by Earl Timberlake, who recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds. Antwan Walker added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Bryant. Sherif Kenney also recorded 13 points.

