OGDEN, Utah (AP)Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points as Weber State beat Saint Martin’s 82-58 on Saturday.

Verplancken shot 6 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (3-7). Junior Ballard was 5-of-6 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add 15 points. Dillon Jones recorded 13 points and was 5-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Saints (0-1) were led by Marcus Lenker, who posted . Branden Bunn added 12 points for Saint Martin’s. Tyke Thompson also had nine points.

