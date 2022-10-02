LONDON (AP)Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.

Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.

The Vikings immediately ruled him out.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL