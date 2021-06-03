Vikings sign former Titans cornerback Tye Smith

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season.

Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his lone career interception in 2017. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round out of Towson in 2015, Smith appeared in four games as a rookie and spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.

The Vikings signed eight-time Pro Bowl pick Patrick Peterson and their former nickel back Mackensie Alexander earlier this spring to help prop up a position that was ravaged last year by injuries and free agent departures. Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney got the most playing time at cornerback in 2020, when both were rookies.

Gladney’s status is uncertain, following an offseason arrest in Texas for alleged domestic assault.

