Villanova dominates Lehigh 47-3 behind Smith, Covington

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes – two for touchdowns – and collected 90 yards receiving in his return.

After a pair of first quarter field goals, the Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Covington followed that effort with a 51-yard scoring run to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive with 3:57 left before halftime. He finished with 18 carries and averaged 8.7 yards per tote.

Smith threw touchdown passes of 15 and 61 yards to Boykin in a 24-point third quarter. The Wildcats outgained Lehigh 506-139 in total yards.

Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51