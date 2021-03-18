Virginia fires volleyball staff, cancels rest of season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Virginia has fired volleyball coach Aaron Smith and his staff and canceled the remainder of its season one day after placing the staff on paid administrative leave to review a personnel matter.

The school gave no further details of the circumstances.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday. The Cavaliers (2-12, 0-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) had four road matches remaining on their spring schedule.

”While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.

”We will continue to support them as our program moves forward,” Williams said.

Virginia will immediately begin a national search to fill the head coaching position.