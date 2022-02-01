Falling to Miami on a buzzer-beating shot from half court was appropriate for Virginia Tech last week.

After all, according to Kenpom.com, the Hokies are one of the unluckiest teams in the nation, ranking No. 352 in their luck metric, which is the deviation between actual and expected winning percentage.

Esoteric numbers aside, there’s little doubt that Virginia Tech (11-10, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) has gotten less out of its season than it should. In games decided by five points or less, the Hokies are 2-6.

On Wednesday night at home against Georgia Tech (9-11, 2-7), the Hokies will hope for a reversal of fortune.

The two Techs are coming off look-alike results. Over the last four days of last week, both lost to Miami and both pulled off mild upsets of Florida State.

The Hokies’ 85-72 win over the Seminoles on Saturday was fueled by remarkable 3-point shooting by Hunter Cattoor, who hit 9 of 11 from long range on his way to 27 points, and by Sean Pedulla, who made 6 of 7 3-pointers in scoring 20 points.

“It would have been awfully easy for us to tuck tail and mope around after what transpired,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said, referring to the stunning shot Wednesday by Miami’s Charlie Moore that beat the Hokies.

Georgia Tech’s win at home over Florida State was similarly decisive, 75-61, as Jordan Usher scored 19 points. But the Yellow Jackets followed that with a 73-62 loss to Miami on Saturday despite forcing 16 turnovers and getting a career-high 19 points from Khalid Moore.

In last place in the league, Georgia Tech hopes for a turnaround this week playing games at two other teams buried in the standings, Virginia Tech and Clemson.

“I still think we’ve got a good chance, and it’s a good turning point coming around,” Usher said. “We’re on that curve. I can almost see the house, pulling in the neighborhood. I can hear the kids cheering and stuff.”

