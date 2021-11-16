VMI beats Division III Keystone 97-35

Sports
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Connor Arnold had 17 points and Kamdyn Curfman posted 17 points as VMI romped past Division III Keystone 97-35 on Tuesday night.

Cooper Sisco had 10 points for VMI (2-1). Brennan Watkins added six rebounds.

Jack Anderson had 13 points for the Giants.

