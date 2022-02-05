CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)DeShaun Wade posted 19 points as Longwood won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Charleston Southern 69-67 on Saturday.

Wade’s two free throws gave the Lancers a 68-67 lead with 1:21 remaining. Isaiah Wilkins’ free throw capped the scoring with five seconds left. Zac Watson blocked Kalib Clinton’s 3-point attempt to end it.

Wilkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Longwood (17-5, 9-0 Big South Conference). Watson added 10 points. Nate Lliteras had seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez scored a career-high 27 points for the Buccaneers (4-18, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Taje’ Kelly added 11 points. Deontaye Buskey had eight rebounds.

