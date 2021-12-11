Wade, Hill power Longwood to 93-55 romp over Morgan State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)DeShaun Wade and Justin Hill scored 21 points apiece as Longwood romped past Morgan State 93-55 on Saturday.

The 21 points tied a season high for Wade, who made 4 of 6 3-pointers for the Lancers (6-4). Isaiah Wilkins had 10 points and seven rebounds. Nate Lliteras added eight rebounds.

Trevor Moore had 10 points for the Bears (4-6). Malik Miller added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

