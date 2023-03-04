COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Wade Taylor scored 28 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61 Saturday, making its late free throws after Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller fouled out.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2 Southeastern Conference). Alabama played the last two minutes minus Miller, who fouled out after scoring a team-leading 19 points.

The Aggies (23-8, 15-3) led by two with two minutes left when Miller fouled out chasing down a loose ball. Dexter Dennis made both free throws to make it 61-57.

A basket by Jahvon Quinerly cut the lead to two again with a minute to go, but Taylor made two free throws to make it 63-59 with 30 seconds remaining.

NO. 9 TEXAS 75, NO. 3 KANSAS 59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and a smothering defensive effort carried Texas to a win over Kansas that earned the Longhorns a second-place finish in the Big 12.

Kansas, which had already secured the league championship, had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

Texas entered the day in a three-way tie for second but the win and losses by Kansas State and Baylor left the Longhorns alone in the spot.

Tyrese Hunter made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 20 points for the Longhorns (23-8, 12-6).

Jalen Wilson led Kansas (25-6, 13-5) with 23 points and 10 boards.

NO. 6 MARQUETTE 96, ST. JOHN’S 94

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Kam Jones scored 23 points, and Marquette earned its sixth consecutive victory.

St. John’s erased nearly all of a 10-point deficit in the final 21 seconds of regulation and had a chance to tie the game before O’Mar Stanley missed the second of two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining. Jones got the rebound and hit one of two free throws to complete the scoring in the regular-season finale for each school.

Marquette (25-6, 17-3) already had clinched its first Big East outright championship Tuesday by winning 72-56 at Butler.

St. John’s guard Dylan Addae-Wusu scored a career-high 25 points. Posh Alexander had 18 for the the Red Storm (17-14, 7-13).

IOWA STATE 73, NO. 7 BAYLOR 58

WACO, Texas (AP) – Jaren Holmes had 16 points and Iowa State ended a four-game losing streak.

The Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) played their first game since the dismissal of veteran guard Caleb Grill from the team earlier this week.

Iowa State built as much as a 14-point lead before halftime. Tre King finished with 13 points and Gabe Kalscheur had 12.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for Baylor (22-9, 11-7), and LJ Cryer added 13 points.

Bears freshman Keyonte George finished with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting after missing Monday’s victory at Oklahoma State because of a right ankle sprain.

WEST VIRGINIA 89, NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 81

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson added 23 and West Virginia gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost.

Emmitt Matthews added 20 points and Tre Mitchell scored 14 for West Virginia (18-13, 7-11 Big 12), which has won three of four heading into the conference tournament.

Before a sellout crowd, West Virginia rallied from 10 points down to take a 39-37 halftime lead and never trailed after that, shooting 58% (15 of 26) from the floor in the second half.

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson each scored 24 points for Kansas State (23-8, 11-7). Cam Carter finished with 13.

AUBURN 79, NO. 12 TENNESSEE 70

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points, and Auburn strengthened its bid for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) had lost eight of their last 11 games. They rebounded from an overtime loss at No. 2 Alabama with their biggest win of the season.

Playing their first full game without SEC assist leader Zakai Zeigler, out for the season with a torn left ACL, the Volunteers (23-8, 12-6) lost their fifth straight road game.

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 21 points.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 75, LOUISVILLE 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 16 points apiece, and Virginia clinched a share of the regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia (23-6, 15-5) will be the No. 2 seed for the ACC tournament. It lost to top-seeded Miami in their only meeting this season.

The Cavaliers used a 13-2 run in the first half to open a 26-10 lead. It was 36-20 at halftime and the Cardinals never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Mike James scored 24 points for Louisville (4-27, 2-18), which lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

NO. 16 MIAMI 78, NO. 25 PITTSBURGH 76

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Wooga Poplar made a career-best six 3-pointers for 18 points, and Miami captured the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Miami (24-6, 15-5) shares the regular-season title with Virginia, which clinched its half of the crown with a 75-60 win over Louisville earlier Saturday. It’s Miami’s first No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament since 2013.

Jordan Miller scored 17 points for the Hurricanes, and Norchad Omier had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Blake Hinson had 24 points for Pitt (21-10, 14-6), which would have been the No. 1 seed with a win.

SETON HALL 82, NO. 20 PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Dre Davis scored 24 points to lead Seton Hall to the road win.

Femi Odukale had 19 points while KC Ndefo scored 15 for the Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East), who had dropped three in a row. Al-Amir Dawes finished with 11 points.

Seton Hall shot 63% from the field. The Pirates made 10 3-pointers and led by as many as 32 points.

Devin Carter scored 14 points for Providence (21-10, 13-7), and Ed Croswell had 13. The Friars shot 40% from the field, going 4 for 23 from 3-point range.

OKLAHOMA 74, NO. 22 TCU 60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Tanner Groves scored a season-high 23 points, and Oklahoma rode a hot start all the way to the victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Grant Sherfield added 20 points and Milos Uzan had 12 for Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12), which made its first six shots. Groves also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Sooners dominated TCU on the boards, outrebounding the Horned Frogs 40-26. Jalen Hill grabbed 11 rebounds to complement Groves’ effort.

Mike Miles Jr. led TCU (20-11, 9-9) with 17 points. Damion Baugh had 13 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 23 KENTUCKY 88, ARKANSAS 79

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 Southeastern Conference). Jacob Toppin scored 21 points.

Kentucky shot 54% from the field in its fifth win in six games. It also held Arkansas to 36% shooting.

Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting. Ricky Council had 16 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10).

