Wainwright gets $17.5M from Cards in ’22, over double ’21

ST. LOUIS (AP)St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this year.

The 40-year-old also has a full no-trade provision in the deal announced Friday, not that it makes any difference. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team.

Wainwright has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.

He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, and the three-time All-Star is scheduled to be on the mound for Tuesday’s NL wild-card game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Scherzer gets the start for LA.

Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 358 starts and 67 relief appearances for the Cardinals.

