SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Antwan Walker’s 20 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 70-46 on Saturday.

Walker also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Charles Pride scored 19 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Earl Timberlake was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kyree Brown led the Wildcats (11-11, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. New Hampshire also got 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Clarence O. Daniels II. Matt Herasme also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.