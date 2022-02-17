BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Jabari Walker had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Colorado used a big second half to earn its fourth straight win, knocking off California, 70-62, on Thursday night.

The Golden Bears, who swept a road trip to Oregon State and Oregon last week, built a 35-28 lead at intermission, but it disappeared in a hurry with Walker scoring 13 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the second half.

Colorado opened the second half on a 14-1 run capped by back-to-back 3s by Evan Battey and Keeshawn Barthelemy, to take a 42-36 lead less than five minutes into the period. After Cal pulled within four at 46-42, the Buffaloes went on an 15-1 run to push their lead into double digits, 58-43 with 6:44 left.

Colorado (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) dominated on the boards, holding a 43-28 advantage, while shooting 22 of 51 from the floor (43.1%), including 5 of 12 from long range.

Battey finished with 18 points and six rebounds and KJ Simpson added a career-high 19 points off the bench.

Grant Anticevich and Jalen Celestine each had 11 points to lead California (11-16, 4-12). Kauny Kauny finished with 10 points, six boards and six blocked shots.

Colorado’s road trip continues at Stanford on Saturday. California plays host to Utah Saturday.

