OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP)Unusually warm weather has prompted a third straight weekend of World Cup skiing to be canceled.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Sunday that parallel events for women and men planned for Lech, Austria next weekend have been wiped out because colder weather over the last few days came ”too late” in order to prepare the course.

FIS added that there is also an ”unfavorable forecast.”

Cross-border downhill events in Zermatt, Switzerland, and Cervinia, Italy, the previous two weekends were already canceled.

Also, a women’s giant slalom that was slated to open the season in Solden, Austria, on Oct. 22, was postponed because of rainy conditions and rescheduled for Semmering, Austria, in late December.

The men’s giant slalom in Solden on Oct. 23, won by Olympic champion Marco Odermatt, has been the only race held so far this season.

Neither the Zermatt-Cervinia nor the Lech events will be rescheduled.

The next races on the calendar are two women’s slaloms in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 19 and 20.

