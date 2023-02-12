HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick scored 21 points as Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 86-47 on Sunday.

Warrick had six assists for the Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner was 6 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Chris Brandon shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Vincent Brady II led the Jaguars (4-23, 1-15) in scoring, finishing with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.