INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Marques Warrick’s 15 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IUPUI 55-42 on Saturday.

Warrick also had five assists for the Norse (9-6). Sam Vinson scored 12 points, going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Xavier Rhodes finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Jaguars (3-11) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Marlon Taylor added eight points and nine rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, Boston Stanton had seven points and seven rebounds.

Northern Kentucky plays Friday against Oakland at home, while IUPUI hosts Wright State on Monday.

