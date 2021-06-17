Washington beats Dream for Mike Thibault’s 350th career win

WASHINGTON (AP)Ariel Atkins scored 32 points, Theresa Plaisance added 25, and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 96-93 on Thursday night for coach Mike Thibault’s 350th victory

Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington’s lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.

Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald’s heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.

The Mystics were missing star Tina Charles, who was attending the premiere of her film `Game Changer’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, an African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive.

Washington also lost Myisha Hines-Allen to a knee injury. Coach Thibault said she’ll get an MRI on Friday.

Cloud finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for Washington (5-6). Atkins and Plaisance each made 10 field goals, combining to shoot 20 for 31. The Mystics were without Tina Charles and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Sims scored 22 points with seven assists for Atlanta (5-7). Tianna Hawkins had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, six assists and five steals.

Atlanta beat Washington 101-78 on Sunday after making 13 of 29 3-pointers.

