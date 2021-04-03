Washington leads Valparaiso to 10-7 win at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Robert Washington ran for 101 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso beat Drake 10-7 on Saturday.

Valparaiso (3-1, 3-1 Pioneer League) won for the first time in Des Moines, and also beat Drake (1-2, 1-2) for the first time since 2003.

Drake couldn’t get past its own 10 on its final possession with 4:05 to play, and Valpo converted a pair of third downs to help run out the clock.

The Bulldogs had 261 yards of offense compared to Valpo’s 228, but they were just 2 of 11 on third-downs conversions.

Washington carried the ball 23 times. Chris Duncan was 12-of-22 passing for 62 yards and added 36 yards on the ground on 10 carries for Valpo.

Caden Meis scored on a 7-yard run with about eight minutes left for Drake. Hunter Wendling was 12-of-21 passing for 173 yards.

