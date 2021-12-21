Washington St. wraps nonleague slate vs. Boise St. in Spokane

DJ Rodman has a lot to live up to.

His father, Dennis, is a Basketball Hall of Famer. His sister, Trinity, was the National Women’s Soccer League’s Rookie of the Year in helping the Washington Spirit to the championship this season.

As for DJ?

Now in his third season in Pullman, he set career highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds — his first double-double — as Washington State defeated visiting Northern Colorado 82-56 Saturday.

Rodman and the Cougars (8-4) will look to build on that Wednesday night when they play Boise State (8-4) in a neutral-site game in Spokane, Wash.

Rodman came off the bench and sank 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range in 24 minutes of action.

“He’s got a good feel, a good brain, a good understanding,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Rodman. “(Northern Colorado’s) game plan was to not guard our fours and pack it in, and make it hard on our bigs. When DJ got in the game, I was like, ‘They’re not guarding DJ, so you gotta shoot.'”

Rodman said he was challenged by assistant coach Jim Shaw after going 0-for-5 on treys in the previous game, a 64-61 loss to New Mexico State.

“I’ve always had the green light. I just hadn’t been shooting it well,” Rodman said. “Some of it’s a little mental, but I think I grew out of that this game.”

It’s the last nonconference game for the Cougars before they turn to their Pac-12 schedule on Dec. 29, when they host Washington.

The same is true for Boise State, which opens its Mountain West slate Dec. 28 at home against Fresno State.

The Broncos have won five games in a row, including an 88-57 victory over visiting Montana Tech on Sunday. Emmanuel Akot led a balanced attack with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“I thought we played really good team basketball, our togetherness is really showing, just our ability to bring each other up and our friendship is helping us really connect out there on the court,” Akot said. “We’re really jelling right now. We’re hoping to keep it going, but it’s an everyday process to get better, and we’re going to do that.”

Tyson Degenhart, who will be in for a homecoming Wednesday, added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Broncos. Degenhart, from Mt. Spokane High School, has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, the longest streak by a Boise State freshman since Anthony Drmic had eight straight such games in 2011.

