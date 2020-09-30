Full NASCAR schedule released for 2021

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KETK) – The full NASCAR schedule for 2021 is currently being released during a press conference in South Carolina.

There are a slew of changes coming for races next year. A second race will be added at Darlington Raceway.

Races in Kentucky and Chicagoland are coming off the scedule while the Road America in Wisconsin will be added.

Darlington had previously hosted two races for more than 40 years until one was moved after 2003 to California.

The Southern 500, which was held on Labor Day weekend this year, will be the first race of the NASCAR playoffs next season.