Watch Live: Texas A&M introduces new baseball coach

Texas A&M University is officially welcoming Jim Schlossnagle as the new head coach for the baseball program.

Schlossnagle is a two-time National Coach of the year and becomes A&M’s 20th head coach.

During his 20-year career, Schlossnagle guided the TCU Horned Frogs to five College World Series, making their Omaha debut in 2010 and adding four consecutive CWS trips from 2014-17.

TCU was one of just three schools to appear in five of the last 10 College World Series. The Horned Frogs posted an 11-10 mark in Omaha, including being one of the last four teams standing in 2010 and 2017.

Schlossnagle was named National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2010 and Baseball America in 2016.

He also served a stint as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team head coach in 2013 and served as a Team USA assistant coach in 2016.

A native of Hagerstown, Maryland, Schlossnagle has a son, Jackson Lambert, and a daughter, Kathleen Grace.