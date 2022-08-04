COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.