Jurgen Klopp made an impassioned plea to Liverpool supporters to create the best atmosphere possible during Saturday’s clash with Watford to build momentum ahead of next weekend’s crucial trip to Manchester City.

The Reds are back in action for Saturday’s early kick-off, hosting Watford at Anfield. Liverpool head into that game a point behind leaders City having played the same number of games, with the title rivals then facing each other on April 10.

As such, Klopp is not taking any chances against Watford and is calling on fans to create the kind of raucous atmosphere that he seemingly does not usually associate with early kick-offs.

“It’s a good example of how important it is to be top of the league at 14:30 on a Saturday when everyone is playing after… It’s not too important,” Klopp told reporters. “Obviously (Watford have) a very experienced manager with the way they set up, very well organised, a lot of individual talent. But what we need for this game is a sensational, the best 12:30 atmosphere ever. Not nervous, not tense.

“If you can’t shout and sing or whatever, then stay at home and give your ticket to someone else, please. Really, we need all you have.”

Watford boss Roy Hodgson is returning to one of his former clubs, albeit his time at Liverpool is hardly celebrated. However, he is hoping to have key attacker Ismaila Sarr, who played twice for Senegal over the last two weeks, back from a hamstring problem.

“His chances of being involved are okay as far as I’m concerned,” said Hodgson. “I’ve seen him (Friday), he’s been recovering but as long as tomorrow he convinces us that he’s recovered from the effort.

“It was 120 minutes as well, and he played both games, so it’s been a hard journey for him to play for Senegal this time, but a successful one, so that’s buoyed his spirits I’m sure.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Sadio Mane

Mane is going to the World Cup at the expense of team-mate Mohamed Salah, with Senegal triumphing over Egypt in their qualifier. No player has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games this season than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (six), though Salah has scored the joint-most winning goals in the competition this term (six).

Watford – Cucho Hernandez

Hernandez has been directly involved in four goals in his last three Premier League appearances (three goals, one assist), more than he managed in his first 19 games in the competition (two goals, one assist).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Salah has been directly involved in 11 goals in just seven Premier League games against Watford, scoring nine and assisting two. The Egyptian averages a goal or assist every 57 minutes against the Hornets, the fourth best ratio one player has against a club in Premier League history (minimum 600 minutes against that opponent).

– Despite having used the joint-second most different players in the Premier League this season (30), Watford have had fewer different goalscorers than any other side this term (seven). Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a league-high 17 different players find the net for them this season (excluding own goals).

– This will be the 19th time a manager who has previously taken charge of Liverpool in the Premier League will face them at Anfield in the competition. Just one of the previous instances has ended in a victory (D3 L14), with that coming for Hodgson while at West Brom in April 2012.

– Liverpool have won their last nine Premier League games, and victory here would see them become the second club to have five runs of 10+ consecutive wins in the competition, after rivals City. It would also be Liverpool’s third such run in the Premier League under Klopp, with only Guardiola (four) leading his side to 10+ consecutive wins on more occasions in the competition.

– Watford have won eight points from their six Premier League away games under Hodgson (W2 D2 L2), as many as they had from their previous 17 on the road in the competition (W2 D2 L13). The Hornets won 2-1 at Southampton last time out, but haven’t won consecutive away top-flight games since a run of three in September 2017.