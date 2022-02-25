Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged that he will not “be playing for many more years” but insisted he has the desire to win more.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has tasted success in England, Spain, Italy and on the international stage with Portugal. The 37-year-old boasts the all-time scoring records in the Champions League and men’s international football.

But the Manchester United forward wants to keep adding to that illustrious list of achievements as he heads into the twilight of his career.

“It’s hard to say that I don’t want to win more,” Ronaldo told DAZN. “If I’m at a club and I’m part of a national team that gives me the opportunity to win more, then why not? I know that I’m not going to be playing for many more years, hopefully about four or five more years, we’ll see. But I want to win more.”

Ronaldo’s first focus will be on helping United beat struggling Watford on Saturday, as Ralf Rangnick’s side look to push on in their bid to secure a top-four finish.

Roy Hodgson’s task, meanwhile, is to get his side to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace last time out.

“We are confident in preparing the team each week for the games that are coming up,” Hodgson told reporters. “We’re confident that we have a group of players here that understand the gravity of our situation and who don’t want to be relegated from the Premier League. We know that we are going to have to fight if that is not going to happen.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (four goals, three assists), though all but one of these goal involvements have come away from Old Trafford.

Watford – Josh King

Only against Everton (eight) has Watford’s King scored more Premier League goals than the five he has against his former team United.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Hodgson has won his last two Premier League away games against United, winning there with Crystal Palace in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Pep Guardiola is the only manager to win three times consecutively away against United in the Premier League, while only three managers have ever won consecutive top-flight visits to Old Trafford with different club.

– Following their 1-0 win at Aston Villa, Watford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since a run of three in August-September 2017 under Marco Silva.

– United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3), with no side currently on a longer run without defeat in the competition than the Red Devils. United have lost just one of their 14 league games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club in November (W8 D5).

– Watford are looking to complete their first ever league double over United; they have won two of their last three against the Red Devils in the league, having won just one of their previous 15 before this (L14).

– United have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D2) – no side have they faced more at home in their league history without suffering defeat (also 13 vs Hull City).