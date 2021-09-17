Watford-Norwich City Preview

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke insisted their clash with Watford on Saturday is not a “must win.”

The Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League and are winless in their opening four games, having lost 1-0 away at Arsenal last Saturday.

Their record against Watford is also poor, losing all four of their last league meetings with the London club but Farke is not concerned going into this weekend’s fixtures.

“We have played four of the best sides in this country and we were competitive,” Farke said.

“Right now, we are playing a promoted side and a side that had before spent five years on Premier League level. They were able to keep the whole group together.

“So it is a difficult game and it is must deliver performance. We must deliver a top-class performance to give ourselves a chance and if we do this then we can also win points in this game.

“We are highly motivated and greedy to do this but it doesn’t help if you sit there and pray that you ‘must win this game’ it is not time for words, it is time for action.”

Watford boast an impressive away record against Norwich, though they have not scored since the opening day – their only win in four games.

And Hornets head coach Xisco Munoz appreciates the size of the challenge that awaits him.

It is a new game, a new scenario,” Munoz said. “We have respect but we need to understand and prepare to give maximum power, we need to try to give balance in all of the game.

“We know Norwich, we know the important game we have, we know the style they have, the players they have. It’s important we start well, come into the game with full energy, full power, concentrate and try to give all the best for our team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Norwich City -Max Aarons

Max Aarons has created more chances than any other Norwich player (five), while also ranking second for recoveries (20) and duels won (23) – could he provide attacking impetus down the right-hand side against Watford.

Watford – Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr has been fouled more times than any other player in the Premier League so far this term (16). He has created the most chances for Watford (nine), too, four more than second-place Joshua King.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Norwich could become just the fifth team to lose each of their first five matches in a Premier League campaign, though two of the previous four did go on to avoid relegation – Southampton in 1998-99 (survived), Sunderland in 2005-06 (relegated), Portsmouth in 2009-10 (relegated) and Crystal Palace in 2017-18 (survived).

·In his English league career, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has faced Watford more often without finding the net than any other side (4 games). He’s also ended on the losing side in each of those four appearances.

·Norwich have mustered just eight shots on target in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side. Meanwhile, Watford have the lowest xG total in the competition this term (2.3).

·Watford have won six of their last nine away league games against Norwich (L3), as many as they had in their previous 40 visits to the Canaries (W6 D10 L24).

·In the Premier League, Watford have won three of their four meetings with Norwich (L1), with the Hornets netting exactly two goals in all four games.