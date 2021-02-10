Watson scores 17 to lift Providence over UConn 70-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Nate Watson and David Duke each had 17 points as Providence got past UConn 70-59 on Wednesday.

A.J. Reeves added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Providence (10-10, 6-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler had 10 rebounds.

R.J. Cole had 14 points and six assists for the Huskies (8-5, 5-5). Tyrese Martin added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Adama Sanogo had nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51