Marcus Watson scored 20 points and Austin Johnson made the go-ahead layup with 51 seconds left in overtime and North Carolina A&T beat Hampton 73-72 to close out the Colonial Athletic Association regular season on Saturday.

Hampton missed its last two shots in the final 34 seconds for the chance to win.

Raymond Bethea Jr.’s layup with 20 seconds left in regulation tied it at 65 to force overtime.

Aggies’ (13-18, 8-10) reserves Duncan Powell scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds, Love Bettis scored 11 and Kyle Duke 10. Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jordan Nesbitt scored 29 points for the Pirates, Bethea scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds and Marquis Godwin scored 13.

Hampton faces Monmouth on Friday to start the CAA tournament. The Aggies’ opposition has yet-to-be determined.

