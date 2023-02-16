TENAHA, Texas (KETK) — Girls basketball playoffs are here and the Tyler High Lady Lions took on an old rival in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday and they were ready for the challenge.

The Lady Lions took on the Lufkin Lady Panthers on Tuesday in Tenaha. Tyler found themselves down at the half and head coach Amber Wiley said this young team trusted the process and fought back.

“A lot of inexperience when it goes to the playoffs but at the same time they are very coachable and they want it just as bad as anyone else. coming out of halftime we didn’t change anything or adjust anything we just had to want it more,” said Head Coach, Amber Wiley.

“Really nothing just fix your face and let’s get out here and play and have fun and finish this game,” added Sophomore guard, Kalyse Buffin.

After a pep talk at the half, the lady lions turned up the intensity on defense to take the lead and didn’t look back pulling out the 52-43 win. Buffin said they wouldn’t be denied a win this year

“I’m proud. Last year we came up short, but this year we had it in our hearts and minds that we weren’t losing this game so we came out with intensity and pressure all four quarters,” said Buffin.

“But we just got to keep our mental positive and we just got to keep working hard, these girls are equipped with the x’s and o’s. It’s just a mental thing and we just got to stay confident when we have bad shots and if we have a few turnovers. We just got to keep going but these girls they want it and they are working hard each day,” explained Coach Wiley.

As the Lady Lions were battling back in the game against Lufkin, defensive intensity and rebounding propelled them to victory.

“We knew that we could not take anything lightly and we knew we had to work on the small details which were blocking out and going for the fifty-fifty balls and going for anything that was just loose,” declares Coach Wiley.

Up next for the Cujo will be the Red Oak Lady Hawks in the second round and Coach Wiley knows the Lady Lions will have to keep up their intensity and effort

“Don’t get content and we just have to keep playing we just keep doing the same thing, we’re not going to change anything we just got to get better at the smaller things that we’re weak in,” said Coach Wiley

“We got to keep our intensity up and our pressure defense and free throws,” says Buffin.

The Lady Lions look to continue their winning ways as they head into a battle with Red Oak on Friday at 7 p.m. in DeSoto.