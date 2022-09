DENVER (AP)Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win.

Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot.

”I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?”’ Webb said. ”I’m like, `First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.”’

Webb showed no signs of fatigue in retiring his first 11 batters before hitting C.J. Cron with a 1-0 fastball. Cron stayed in before exiting for a pinch-hitter two innings later with a bruised left hand. The Rockies said X-rays on their leader in home runs (31) and RBIs (101) were negative.

Webb didn’t allow another runner until Sean Bouchard, Colorado’s No. 9 batter, hit a liner up the middle. Webb struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.93 in what’s been the 25-year-old’s best season.

”At this point we’re managing 2022 and `23 and beyond,” Kapler said.

Added Webb: ”I want to throw 200 innings for the next 10 years, not just this year.”

Jason Vosler, recalled from the minors, hit an RBI triple and scored on Luis Gonzalez’s single in a two-run fourth against German Marquez. Brandon Crawford had an RBI single in the fifth, but the Giants moved closer to elimination as they remained 9 1/2 games behind Philadelphia with 13 to play for the final NL wild card.

Marquez (8-12) allowed four runs – three earned – and nine hits with six strikeouts in five innings in Colorado’s third straight loss. The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 5 minutes by rain.

EVERYTHING’S FALLING APART

A broken glove, a broken bat and then plunked by a fastball. It was a rough night for Cron.

Vosler grounded into what should have been an inning-ending double play in the first, but Alan Trejo’s throw from second ripped through the webbing of Cron’s glove at first. The ball ended up in the dugout, allowing an unearned run to score.

”It wasn’t even a hole. The laces ripped in two spots,” Cron said. ”I’ve never seen that happen.”

Cron then ended the bottom of the inning when his bat splintered on a groundout to second. The barrel ended up near the mound. Cron was hit in his next plate appearance.

”No breaks, so it should be all right,” Cron said, adding, ”It was a weird day.”

TOVAR’S COMING

The Rockies confirmed SS Ezequiel Tovar, one of their top prospects, will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Tovar, a 21-year-old right-handed hitter from Venezuela, is batting .319 with 14 homers and a .927 OPS in 285 combined at-bats in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He missed a portion of the season with a groin injury.

GIANTS MOVES

The Giants activated RHP Jharel Cotton, three days after he was claimed from Minnesota.

To make room, the Giants optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento. Vosler replaced OF Lewis Brinson, who was designated for assignment.

Cotton, who came up in the Dodgers’ system when Kapler was Los Angeles’ farm director, was brought in to provide length as the Giants deal with rotation injuries. Alex Wood (shoulder) is done for the season, and Carlos Rodon (blister) had his start pushed to Friday.

”We need to cover some innings,” Kapler said.

Cotton, who has bounced around the big leagues, had a 2.83 ERA in 25 appearances for the Twins.

”Different team, same opportunity,” he said. ”I just have to take control of it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. exited after showing discomfort running the bases in the fifth. … SS Thairo Estrada, hit in the elbow Tuesday, was out of the lineup. ”I think he’s doing to be fine,” Kapler said.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said OF Kris Bryant (left foot) will make the season-ending, nine-game trip next week, but is uncertain if he’ll play. … 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring) missed his third straight game. … SS Jose Iglesias (right thumb) said he’s close to returning.

UP NEXT

Cotton is among several pitchers who are expected to throw for the Giants in Thursday’s series finale. RHP John Brebbia (6-2, 2.86) will serve as the opener. RHP Jose Urena (3-6, 5.49 ERA) goes for the Rockies.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports