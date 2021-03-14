Webb throws 3 TDs, Jacksonville State beats UT Martin 37-20

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Zion Webb threw three touchdown passes to lead Jacksonville State to a 37-20 victory over UT Martin on Sunday.

Webb completed 11 of 20 passes for 215 yards for the 10th-ranked Gamecocks (6-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), whose only loss has been at Florida State on Oct. 3.

Webb threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter to give the Gamecocks a 20-10 halftime lead. He also had TD passes to Dave Russell III and Mike Pettway.

Uriah West and Josh Samuel had touchdown runs for Jacksonville State. Pat Jackson led with 87 yards rushing.

John Bachus III was 24-of-43 passing for 252 yards for UT Martin (1-2, 1-2). His 1-yard TD run capped a 95-yard drive in the first quarter for a 10-0 Skyhawks’ lead. He added a 15-yard touchdown pass to Colton Dowell in the fourth.

The Gamecocks avenged a 22-17 loss in 2019 to UT Martin that ended their six-game win streak in the series.

