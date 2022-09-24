THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Zion Webb passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Jacksonville State beat Nicholls 52-21 Saturday night.

Webb completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards – including TD passes of 76 yards to Sean Brown and 70 yards to Sterling Galban – and added seven carries for 79 yards.

Pat Jackson scored the first of JSU’s five rushing touchdown when he scored from 3 yards out with 11:01 left in the first quarter. Nicholls’ Al’Dontre Davis caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kohen Granier to make it 7-7 with 3:26 to go in the period but Matt LaRoche answered with a 46-yard scoring run less than a minute later and the Gamecocks (4-1) led the rest of the way.

Collin Guggenheim had 13 carries for 119 yards and a score for Nicholls (0-4) and Davis finished with seven catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

