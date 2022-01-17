Weber State beats Idaho State 78-61

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Koby McEwen and Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 23 points apiece as Weber State defeated Idaho State 78-61 on Monday night.

McEwen shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Dontay Bassett had 14 points for Weber State (12-5, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Jamison Overton added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bengals (3-12, 1-5). Liam Sorensen added 10 points. Daxton Carr had eight rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51