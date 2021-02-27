Webster scores 16 to carry Hawaii past Long Beach St. 78-76

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Justin Webster had 16 points as Hawaii narrowly defeated Long Beach State 78-76 on Friday night.

JoVon McClanahan had 13 points for Hawaii (9-8, 7-8 Big West Conference). Justin Hemsley added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mate Colina had 10 points.

Chance Hunter scored a season-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Beach (5-8, 4-5). Isaiah Washington added 17 points. Jadon Jones had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

