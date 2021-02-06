Webster scores 20 to lead Hawaii past Cal Poly 84-68

ROME (AP)Antoine Dupont scored a try and set up three others as France got its Six Nations campaign off to a thumping start by defeating Italy 50-10 in Rome on Saturday.

Teddy Thomas scored two tries and Dylan Cretin, Gael Fickou, Arthur Vincent and Brice Dulin also crossed for France. Matthieu Jalibert was perfect off the tee with six conversions and a penalty.