Wednesday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP)Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and Sweden stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament.

The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world and the favorites to win gold in Tokyo, were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak heading into the match. But Sweden, ranked No. 5, has been the U.S. team’s nemesis of sorts in recent years. The Swedes bounced the Americans from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the quarterfinals, the earliest U.S. Olympic exit ever, by making a defensive stand.

TOKYO (AP) – Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.

The victory led to a fireworks display in Brisbane that was broadcast to IOC members in their five-star hotel in Tokyo.

NHL

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Kraken have set their initial roster.

The NHL’s newest expansion team unveiled all 30 picks at a ceremony near Lake Union with Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance.

Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks.

The team will make its debut at Vegas in mid-October in a matchp of the NHL’s two newest teams. The Kraken will play their first home game on Oct. 23 against rival Vancouver.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement.

During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – Texas and Oklahoma have had discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be confidential.

The person also tells the AP that Texas initiated the discussions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the two schools all declined comment.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 football teams. It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12.

– By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater, a trailblazing Black player who was an All-American tackle a century ago, two people familiar with the proposal said Wednesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced. A university spokeswoman didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

The Iowa Board of Regents, which governs the university, is set to consider and approve ”a proposed facility naming” recommended by the school at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.

– By Ryan J. Foley.

NBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The first increment of the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez has been formally approved by the NBA.

The Timberwolves issued a statement Wednesday confirming the transaction and welcoming Lore and Rodriguez to the organization. The deal, which also includes the WNBA franchise Minnesota Lynx, was first reached between current owner Glen Taylor and Lore and Rodriguez this spring and was structured to begin with an initial transfer of a 20% stake in the club this year.

Lore and Rodriguez will then have the right to purchase an additional 20% share in 2022 and an additional 40% share in 2023, when they would become controlling owners of the basketball teams.

NFL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year contract extension with Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday that the extension that runs through 2026 is worth about $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal yet.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The deal tops the $18 million a year average for Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, which had been the top at the position.

– By AP Football Writer Josh Dubow.

—

