Wednesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the ”unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles, and the later departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

In its ruling, the NCAA said the allegations centered on conduct never before presented to the Committee on Infractions, ”namely, that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.”

GOLF

Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second ”anchor” course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania.

Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the 2030 U.S. Open. That will be the 100-year anniversary of Bobby Jones completing the Grand Slam. The final piece of what was called the ”impregnable quadrilateral” in 1930 was the U.S. Amateur at Merion.

The USGA announced the future sites during the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, the course outside Pittsburgh with a reputation as being among the toughest in America. It already has hosted a record nine U.S. Opens, most recently in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP)Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night.

A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.

All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.

The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2 on Wednesday.

Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Tigers finish their trip Thursday at Baltimore.

TENNIS

CINCINNATI (AP) – After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal said Wednesday he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.

The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the U.S. Open. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered.

Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati on Wednesday. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin.

OBITUARY

HOUSTON (AP) – Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26.

The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died Monday but did not provide further details.

Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team, released a statement through the school.

Cameron Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. He won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the 4×100-meter relay.

